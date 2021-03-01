x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Crime

Police looking for man involved in theft at La Grange Walmart

According to La Grange Police, a man stole several pieces of jewelry and pushed a clerk to the ground.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — According to a Facebook post from the La Grange Police Department, police are looking for a man who allegedly stole several pieces of jewelry and pushed a clerk to the ground at a Walmart Thursday. 

Police say the incident happened around Noon New Year's Day. 

He is described as a white man wearing a black hoodie, black mask, gloves and camo pants. 

After the theft, La Grange Police say he left the store on foot. 

The Walmart in La Grange is located on 1015 New Moody Lane. 

Credit: La Grange Police Department

If you have any information police ask you to call, 502-225-0444. You can remain anonymous using www.lagrangepolice.com “Report a Crime” tab. 

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.  