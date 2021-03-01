Police looking for man involved in theft at La Grange Walmart

According to La Grange Police, a man stole several pieces of jewelry and pushed a clerk to the ground.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — According to a Facebook post from the La Grange Police Department, police are looking for a man who allegedly stole several pieces of jewelry and pushed a clerk to the ground at a Walmart Thursday.

Police say the incident happened around Noon New Year's Day.

He is described as a white man wearing a black hoodie, black mask, gloves and camo pants.

After the theft, La Grange Police say he left the store on foot.

The Walmart in La Grange is located on 1015 New Moody Lane.

If you have any information police ask you to call, 502-225-0444. You can remain anonymous using www.lagrangepolice.com “Report a Crime” tab.

