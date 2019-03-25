SHIVELY, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police in Shively are working to find out who shot a man outside his home on March 25.

Officers responded to the home on Jenlee Lane around 8:30 Monday morning. When they arrived, they found the man, in his early thirties, lying on his front porch. Police said he did live at the home.

Police believe he had gone out to start his car when someone shot him in the back of the head multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital and as of March 27 is in serious but stable condition.

Investigators say they do believe this is an isolated incident. They said it does not appear domestic in nature, nor random.

Police said they don't have suspects or a suspect description.

If you have any information that can help, call Shively Police at 448-6181 o the anonymous tip line 502-930-2SPD.