Shelby County Police searching for driver of car involved in hit-and-run of bicyclist

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — According to a release from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, police are searching for the driver of a white Jeep Cherokee involved in a hit and run of a bicyclist.

Police say around 6 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of the Jeep was headed on South Floydsburg Road near Aiken Road when a bicyclist in the same lane was struck by the Jeep.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses of the hit and run reported seeing the Jeep "all over the road" while swerving. Police do not know if the collision was due to distracted driving or if the driver was possibly impaired. Witnesses did not report that speed was any factor.

Police are continuing to looking for the Jeep, which sustained significant damage to the passenger side of the vehicle, according to witnesses.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Shelby Co. Sheriff's Department Sgt. Brandon Clark at (502)633-2323.

