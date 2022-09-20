Police looking for barricaded subject in Bloomington underground sewer system near IU

According to Bloomington police, no shots have been fired in the incident.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are searching for a barricaded man Tuesday afternoon in the underground sewer system who is believed to have a gun.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., Bloomington police told people to avoid the area between 1st and 3rd streets, as well as Morton and Lincoln streets.

Indiana University police were also investigating the drain exit near Dunn Meadow at Indiana Avenue. IUPD told people to avoid the area, and those who are at Franklin Hall should remain there.

On @IUBloomington’s campus where IU Police have shut down a portion of Indiana Ave as they search for a barricaded man in gun in the underground sewer system. He’s believed to have a gun @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/zsCOdz1Rrk — John Doran (@JohnDoranTV) September 20, 2022

People in IU buildings posted photos of themselves barricaded in rooms, waiting for police guidance.

Currently barricaded in my professor’s office with 20 other students because of a gunman reported near our building at Indiana University Bloomington. pic.twitter.com/yDRIwSYy3w — Mary Claire Molloy (@mcmolloy7) September 20, 2022

Just before 12:40, IU tweeted that police were monitoring the area of Dunn Street and Indiana Avenue and are assisting with the evacuation of Franklin Hall at the southeast door.

At 2:15 p.m., IU Police updated the situation that a person has barricaded himself in the city storm system off-campus. IU Police are monitoring an exit to the storm system on the IU campus as a precaution and have evacuated a building in that area.

There are erroneous reports of an active shooter on the IU Bloomington campus. This matter involves a subject off-campus who has barricaded himself in the city storm system. — Indiana University Police Department (@IUpolice) September 20, 2022

According to Bloomington and IU police, no shots have been fired in the incident.