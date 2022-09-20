x
Crime

Police looking for barricaded subject in Bloomington underground sewer system near IU

According to Bloomington police, no shots have been fired in the incident.
IU and Bloomington police are searching for a barricaded man in the underground sewer system Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are searching for a barricaded man Tuesday afternoon in the underground sewer system who is believed to have a gun.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., Bloomington police told people to avoid the area between 1st and 3rd streets, as well as Morton and Lincoln streets.

Indiana University police were also investigating the drain exit near Dunn Meadow at Indiana Avenue. IUPD told people to avoid the area, and those who are at Franklin Hall should remain there.

People in IU buildings posted photos of themselves barricaded in rooms, waiting for police guidance.

Just before 12:40, IU tweeted that police were monitoring the area of Dunn Street and Indiana Avenue and are assisting with the evacuation of Franklin Hall at the southeast door.

At 2:15 p.m., IU Police updated the situation that a person has barricaded himself in the city storm system off-campus. IU Police are monitoring an exit to the storm system on the IU campus as a precaution and have evacuated a building in that area.

According to Bloomington and IU police, no shots have been fired in the incident.

