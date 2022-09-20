Police looking for barricaded subject in Bloomington underground sewer system near IU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are searching for a barricaded man Tuesday afternoon in the underground sewer system who is believed to have a gun.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., Bloomington police told people to avoid the area between 1st and 3rd streets, as well as Morton and Lincoln streets.
Indiana University police were also investigating the drain exit near Dunn Meadow at Indiana Avenue. IUPD told people to avoid the area, and those who are at Franklin Hall should remain there.
People in IU buildings posted photos of themselves barricaded in rooms, waiting for police guidance.
Just before 12:40, IU tweeted that police were monitoring the area of Dunn Street and Indiana Avenue and are assisting with the evacuation of Franklin Hall at the southeast door.
At 2:15 p.m., IU Police updated the situation that a person has barricaded himself in the city storm system off-campus. IU Police are monitoring an exit to the storm system on the IU campus as a precaution and have evacuated a building in that area.
According to Bloomington and IU police, no shots have been fired in the incident.
What other people are reading:
- IMPD locates missing 2-year-old, still looking for stolen pickup truck
- Pentatonix to perform holiday hits in Indianapolis
- 'He’s the greatest kid ever, and he’s gone' | Family of IU student killed in crash share heartbreak
- 3 killed, including 12-year-old girl, in wrong-way crash on I-465 ramp
- State lawmakers meeting Tuesday to learn more about benefits of cannabis