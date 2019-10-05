LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A 31-year-old woman is facing charges after the Elizabethtown Police Department said she bit a 5-month-old under her care at Kinderplay Child Care.

The Elizabethtown Police Department responded to the child care center on May 9, shortly after 4 p.m. Crystal Beck of Hardinsburg, Ky. was interviewed by police and initially denied knowing anything about the bite on the child’s left arm, according to police.

She ultimately recognized she did bite out of anger after the baby scratched her face during a feeding, police said.

The bite left an outline and red mark but did not break the skin. Beck knew she should have reported the abuse to her supervisor but did not do so, police said.

Beck is charged with criminal abuse, failure to report child dependency, neglect or abuse offense.

Her employment at Kinderplay was terminated.

