BELL COUNTY, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Kentucky man recently arrested at the Pentagon after bringing bourbon, a loaded firearm, ammunition and allegedly marijuana, has found himself in trouble with the law again.

Authorities responded to a Bell County home on Monday after reports of an intoxicated, irate man driving his truck through the yard and spinning his tires.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they encountered 48-year-old Charles Lawson who they say was walking around his vehicle that crashed in a ditch line in the front yard.

Police say Lawson had his hands up and yelling that he was protesting “ingenuity, integrity of effort” and that he was “raising hell for the Liberty Bell.”

Lawson was given commands to comply and then was arrested.

Police say Lawson had strong odors of alcohol coming from his breath as he spoke and he told police he drank 7, 12-ounce 8% alcohol cans. Lawson also allegedly told officers that he would happily “share all of his knowledge with the enthused if it pertained to liberty business or the dreams of happiness.”

RELATED: Kentucky man arrested after bringing Jim Beam, shotgun, and machete to Pentagon for ‘liberty business’

Lawson was treated at the scene after police discovered he punched out the window of the home causing an injury to his arm.

Bell was then taken to the Bell County Detention Center and charged with disorderly conduct and DUI.

Authorities also said that after the Pentagon incident, Lawson was treated for a psychological issue in Falls Church, Virginia.

