BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A Bullitt County deputy jailer was arrested in March after police said he had a meth pipe, a cut-off straw containing meth residue, and a lighter on him when he worked at the jail.

Police said inmates reported that 22-year-old Wesley T. Burris of Brooks, Kentucky was bringing the contraband to work.

Burris is charged with promoting contraband, possession of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.

According to police, when Burris was confronted, he admitted to investigators the contraband was hidden in his boot. The police report states, Burris also told police he had "got high before coming to work" and his pupils were constricted.

The investigation was conducted by the Shepherdsville police Department and the Bullitt County Jail.