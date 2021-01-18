Police: Victim runs in east Louisville gym for help after carjacking at gunpoint

Authorities said the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the Westport shopping plaza near Westport Road and Hurstbourne Parkway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The victim of a carjacking on Westport Road had to run in a nearby gym for help after police said they were held at gunpoint.

They believe the carjacking occurred in the parking lot because the victim sought shelter inside the Louisville Athletic Club to call police.

Most of the shops in the plaza were closed Sunday.

LAC has security cameras outside the building but it’s unclear whether they captured what happened.

The investigation is ongoing and more information about the incident is expected to be released Monday.

The club declined to comment on the incident.

