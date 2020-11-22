MetroSafe: 1 injured in reported stabbing in Shively

The stabbing happened in the 2900 block of 7th Street Road. When police arrived they located one victim.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to MetroSafe, police are investigating a stabbing in Shively. MetroSafe says it was reported in just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

The stabbing happened in the 2900 block of 7th Street Road. When police arrived they found one victim.

It is unclear at this time what the condition the victim is in.

Police are investigating the matter.

WHAS11 has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

