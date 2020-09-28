Police investigating shooting leaving man injured in California neighborhood

Police said a man is in critical, yet stable condition after he was shot in the 1700 block of Hale Avenue Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are investigating after a person was injured following a shooting in the California neighborhood.

Metro Police officers responded to the 1700 block of Hale Avenue around 7 p.m. and located a male with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UofL Hospital in critical but stable condition.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.