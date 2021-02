State police had been searching for Allison R. Shields and Bethany M. Amburgey in connection with the Feb. 17 shooting.

PAOLI, Ind. — Police have arrested two women wanted for questioning in a shooting at a Paoli Walmart store Wednesday.

Both Indiana State Police and the Paoli Police Department are investigating the incident. Thursday night, state police announced Allison R. Shields and Bethany M. Amburgey had been arrested in Shively, Kentucky.