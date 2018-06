LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened in West Louisville.

Police say a man in his late 20's or early 30's was found shot multiple times. The victim was found in the 1700 block of West Oak before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police do not have any suspects at this time and authorities have not identified the victim.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

© 2018 WHAS-TV