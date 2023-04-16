Police investigating after man dies in Bardstown Road shooting

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime, is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man died in a shooting near the Highlands early on Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro Police were dispatched on a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road near the Highlands just before 4:30 a.m.

Officers say they found Keionte' Ramsey, 26, who had sustained at least one gunshot wound.

Ramsey was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation which remains ongoing with no arrest(s).

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime, is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

