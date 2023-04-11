Police investigating homicide in Old Louisville neighborhood

Police said they got reports of a man down inside a residence in the 200 block of East Kentucky Street shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Old Louisville neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police said they got reports of a man down inside a residence in the 200 block of East Kentucky Street shortly before 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, LMPD said they found a man "that had received trauma to his body."

The man died at the scene according to police.

No other details are available.

Police asked if anyone has any information to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

