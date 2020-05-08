Police investigating fatal shooting in St. Joseph neighborhood

According to LMPD, a man is dead after sustaining gun shot wounds on Crittenden Dr. near Maylawn Ave.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, one man is dead following a shooting on Crittenden Dr. near Maylawn Ave. in the St. Joseph neighborhood.

Around 2:45 a.m., police received a report of a shooting. Once on the scene, police located a man in his 40s, who had sustained a gun wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation which remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD.

