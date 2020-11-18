LMPD investigating after cyclist killed in hit-and-run on National Turnpike

Police say the bicyclist was struck by a second vehicle Nov. 11. LMPD is seeking information on a light-colored Saturn Aura involved in the hit-and-run.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, police are seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run that took place on National Turnpike near Tolls Lane Nov. 11.

Police say that around 1:30 a.m., LMPD's Traffic Unit received a report of a bicyclist that was struck by a semi.

The bicyclist was lying in the right lane of northbound National Trnpk. as the semi-driver exited his vehicle while talking with 911.

The semi driver noticed an oncoming vehicle and attempted to flag the driver but the individual continued and struck the bicyclist who was still lying in the roadway, police say.

According to LMPD, the driver did not stop after striking the bicyclist.

Investigators believe the second vehicle that struck the bicyclist was a light colored 2007–2009 Saturn Aura, possibly white or light silver in color, with damage to the right front corner.

The identity of the bicyclist is unclear at this time.

Anyone who may have information about the collision or the vehicle in question is asked to call the anonymous Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD.

