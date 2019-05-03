LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating a fatal hit and run in South Louisville.

Metro Police says that incident happened at ramp of I-264 West at Taylor Boulevard around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

According to their preliminary investigation, a female was struck by a vehicle that was operating westbound on the ramp.

Police say the vehicle and the driver fled from the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

If you happened to be in the area and may have seen anything, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.