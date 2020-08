Officers said the vehicle was taken from the victim at gunpoint around 6:18 a.m. in the 8000 block of Shelbyville Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a carjacking in Lyndon.

The suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle, a 2019 silver Ford Mustang that has a dented fender. Police did not provide plate information on the vehicle.