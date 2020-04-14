LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

Police say the incident happened near 16th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found a male dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

