Police investigating after several downtown businesses damaged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after several downtown businesses in the Fourth Street Live area were damaged overnight Monday.

Facebook Our 1st Division Detectives are working a criminal mischief case in the area of 4th Street Live where multiple businesses sustained substantial damage last night. Anyone with any information is asked to please call our anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. #LMPD #TippinAintSnitchin

Among the buildings damaged were Brown Williamson Tower, Tavern on Fourth, Sports & Social Club and the Jim Beam Urban Stillhouse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

