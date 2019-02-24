LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person was transported to the hospital following a shooting in Jeffersontown.

Police say that incident happened in the 4500 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway in the Meijer parking lot.

Upon arrival, police located a man who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to University of Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.