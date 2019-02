LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is investigating an overnight shooting in Louisville.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3200 block of W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to University Hospital with what appear to be non life-threatening injuries.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.