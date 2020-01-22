LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city has seen a violent start to the New Year.

Metro Police released new numbers Tuesday, showing the department has investigated 10 homicide in the first 21 days of 2020.

At this time last year, there had been four.

The latest homicide happened Monday night when two people were shot inside a car in the parking lot of Dino’s Food Mart on 26th Street and West Broadway.

One of the victims died.

RELATED: LMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Russell neighborhood shooting

The coroner has not released the victim’s name, but Metro Police said on Tuesday the victim was a man in his 40’s.

If you have any information on any of the crimes, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

