LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating various reports of graffiti found in the Tyler Park neighborhood.

Fifth Division officers believe the incidents at Tyler Park’s tennis courts and on two garages of homes on Rosewood Avenue happened overnight and likely involve the same individuals.

Mayor Greg Fischer's office released a statement to WHAS11's Shay McAlister Saturday afternoon.

"The Tyler Park Neighborhood Association, residents and city leaders have been working together for months to improve Tyler Park for the enjoyment of everyone, especially our children. And to see someone spew such hatefulness, especially toward the Mayor and the brave men and women who work every day to protect this community, is unbelievably disappointing. We’re all grateful to the Parks employees and contractors who jumped in to remove the ugliness."

Police say there have been no arrests.

If you know anything about these incidents that could lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM