LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are looking for answers after a man was found shot to death inside a car in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Sunday.

The shooting happened in the 6500 block of Hackel Drive around 2 a.m., according to police.

A man in his 20’s was found a few blocks away in the 6300 block of Maravian Drive.

Police say they don’t have any suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

