BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Police say one person is dead following a Sunday morning stabbing.

Police were called to an area of Camptown Road around 1:40 a.m. on reports of the incident.

Officers found a victim with a stab wound who was rushed to the hospital but later died from their injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and do not have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 348-4328.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.