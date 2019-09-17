LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are working the scene of a fatal shooting in eastern Jefferson County.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Charter Oaks Drive, not too far from Chamberlain Lane, just after 10:30 p.m. Monday.
So far, police have confirmed one victim.
No other details were immediately available.
WHAS11 News is headed to the scene and will provide more details as they become available.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.