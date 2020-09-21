Police investigate double slaying in southern Kentucky

The slain men were identified as 20-year-old Trevor Cleary of Tompkinsville and 19-year-old Austin Copas of Fountain Run.

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found at a residence in southern Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that troopers responded Sunday afternoon to the home in Tompkinsville after the bodies were found. Police said both appeared to have been shot in the head.

The slain men were identified as 20-year-old Trevor Cleary of Tompkinsville and 19-year-old Austin Copas of Fountain Run.