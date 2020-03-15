LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in southwestern Jefferson County.

Officials say the incident happened in the 100 block of Olde English Court around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there are no suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

