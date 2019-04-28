LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are investigating after a man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say Fourth Division officers responded to Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital Saturday evening after the man was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

In their preliminary investigation, police say the shooting occurred in the 3600 block of Parthenia and Strader Avenues.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

There are no suspects.