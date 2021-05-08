Police investigate after juvenile hurt in shooting

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 4100 block of Bank Street around 9:30 p.m. where they located a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A juvenile is injured after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday night.

According to police, the victim is believed to have driven himself to Bank Street after her he was shot at another location.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and his condition is "undetermined."

Anyone with information in this ongoing investigation is asked to contact police at 574-LMPD.

