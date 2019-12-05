LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood Sunday.

According to LMPD, Fourth Division officers responded to the 1400 block of Longfield Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Officers located a man and woman that had been shot.

Both were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they do not have any suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

