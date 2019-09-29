FRENCH LICK, Ind. — Indiana State Police are increasing the reward for information in an unsolved murder case.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for clues in the death of 66-year-old James Bryson.

Bryson was found dead at his sister’s home in the 11000 block of West County Road 50 South on Dec. 27, 2016.

Police say he was found dead after his family requested a welfare check.

Bryson was last seen on Christmas Eve of that year, three days prior to being found.

Indiana State Police is hoping someone can come forward with information that can solve this case.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Jasper Post at (812) 482-1441.

