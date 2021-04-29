New Albany Police looking for man suspected of robbing bank

Police say a man allegedly robbed the US Bank in downtown New Albany Thursday morning.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — According to a release, the New Albany Police Department (NAPD) is looking to identify a man suspected of robbing a bank Thursday morning.

Police say the incident took place at the US Bank in downtown New Albany around 10:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers were advised that a man entered the bank and demanded money. The suspect did not display a weapon during the incident and there were no reported injuries.

The alleged suspect is described as a 5-foot-9 African American man weighing 200-250 lbs. Surveillance cameras at the bank show the man wearing faded jeans, an olive-colored hooded sweatshirt, a white baseball cap and a black mask.

"We are asking for public assistance in identifying the individual responsible for this crime," NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said. "It's important for our investigation if an individual has information, even slight information, that can help us identify the responsible party."

Police say the amount of money taken during this event is unknown at this time.

The case is now under investigation by NAPD's Criminal Investigations Division assisted by the FBI.

If any person has information regarding the incident they are encouraged to call the NAPD at 812-948-5317 or the Crime Line at 812-948-NAPD.

