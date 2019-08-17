LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist has been identified following a fatal accident on Bardstown Road Friday night.

The accident happened in the 4500 block of Bardstown Road just before 11:30 p.m.

According to Metro Police’s preliminary investigation, two motorcycles were traveling north on Bardstown Road. They say the pedestrian walked in front of the motorcycles in a poorly lit section of the roadway and not inside the crosswalk.

That’s when police say one of the motorcycles struck the pedestrian, causing the motorcycles to have some sort of collision.

One of the motorcyclists, later identified as 36-year-old Edward Holt, and a pedestrian were taken to the hospital. Officials say Holt died from his injuries at the hospital and the pedestrian remains in critical condition.

No word if the other driver of the motorcycle sustained injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.