EMINENCE, Ky. — Eminence police are searching for Terry Whitehouse in connection to a double kidnapping and separate homicide.

Whitehouse, a 37-year-old white male, is believed to be armed and dangerous after kidnapping his wife Melinda Kate Whitehouse. He is driving a white 2001 Chrysler Town & Country with Kentucky license plate 647FPB.

Police said Whitehouse was released from jail Wednesday, Oct. 9 after he was arrested for violating a restraining order his wife filed against him.

He is believed to be connected to a homicide early Thursday morning. Eminence Police Chief Mike Wells said officers were called to a home on the 4500 block of Jackson Road at around 6:30 a.m. when they found a man dead. The victim's name has not been released.

Police said Whitehouse kidnapped his wife and mother-in-law. The mother-in-law was released and has spoken to police, however his wife, Melinda Kate Whitehouse, is still missing.

WHAS11 will update the story with more information when given.

WHAS

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.