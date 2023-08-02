Police investigating fatal shooting off Brownsboro Road

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a shooting around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Idlewylde Drive according to authorities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting off Brownsboro Road on Wednesday.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a shooting around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Idlewylde Drive according to authorities.

That's near the Domino's Pizza and Pat's Steak House.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man who was shot; he later died at the scene.

No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.