LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after they say a dispute left one man dead and a woman critically injured on Parthenia Avenue late Saturday.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

According to LMPD’s preliminary investigation, there was some type of dispute that occurred outside of a residence. At some point during the altercation, police say someone produced a gun, fired several shots and with two people being hit by the gunfire.

A man in his 20’s was pronounced dead at the scene while a woman, in her 30’s, suffered critical injuries and was transported to University Hospital.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.