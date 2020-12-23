Police conduct homicide investigation after man fatally shot in Park DuValle

Metro Police said the incident happened in the 3700 block of Penway Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead following a shooting in Park DuValle.

Metro Police said the incident happened in the 3700 block of Penway Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Second Division officers located a man who appeared to be in his early to mid-20’s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

No further details were provided, and police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

