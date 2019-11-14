LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A suspect has been arrested following a late-night police chase that started in Henry County and ended in Downtown Louisville but not before he crossed into Indiana.

33-year-old Andy Turner is charged with theft after police say he stole a car in Henry County then led them on a chase down 71, to the Snyder, over the East End bridge into Clark County.



Clark County sheriffs were able to slow the car down with stop sticks, but Turner was still able to come down 65 back into Kentucky when the vehicle finally stopped at 7th and Breckinridge.



State police say the chase lasted about 45 minutes.



Turner's also charged with fleeing and evading, reckless driving, and driving under the influence and being held in the Oldham County Jail.

No one was hurt from this police chase.

