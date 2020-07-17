Police: Suspect on the loose after multi-county chase

Officers say they saw two stolen vehicles driving near Preston Highway and Cooper Chapel that refused to stop when they tried to pull them over.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people are facing charges after a multi-county chase Friday.

Louisville Metro Police say before 4:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a reported car-jacking near Oldshire Road before getting a second report of a car-jacking near Carmelwood Drive.



Officers say they saw two stolen vehicles driving near Preston Highway and Cooper Chapel that refused to stop when they tried to pull them over.

Police say one vehicle crashed and officers were able to arrest the two people inside. LMPD says the other vehicle drove into Charlestown, Indiana where two more people were arrested by Indiana State Police.

Charlestown police say they are still looking for one suspect.

Abby Lutz is at the scene and will have more information Friday afternoon.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.