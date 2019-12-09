LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A police chase that started in Louisville has crossed into Shelby County after a suspect fled the scene of a crime, striking multiple cars and injuring a police officer.

MetroSafe said a suspect fled a scene at Shelbyville Road and Beckley Station, hitting a police cruiser and several other cars. Though MetroSafe said the officer was injured, no severe injuries were reported.

The suspect crossed into Shelby County, and is still on the run.

This is an ongoing situation. WHAS11 has sent a reporter for more information.

