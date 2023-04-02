LMPD: 3 teens arrested after stealing car, leading police on chase

Police said officers noticed a car that was stolen by gunpoint and it turned into a chase in the Russell neighborhood on Mar. 30.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three teens are behind bars after court documents show they led Louisville police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to the arrest citation, around 1 p.m. Thursday, officers spotted a car they said had been stolen at gunpoint.

Police attempted to stop the car at Congress and South 25th Street when the driver rammed into a detective’s car and continued driving on 25th Street.

The chase ended when police said the car crashed into a building near South 30th and West Jefferson Street.

Police said then Robert Page, Shawn Walker and Ja’Khya Herring English ran away before officers caught up with them close to the car.

Officers said they also found two hand guns and marijuana in the car.

