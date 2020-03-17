SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A police chase that began in Shepherdsville ended after a suspect crashed into two police cruisers on KY 361 in Hardin County.

Shepherdsville Police said officers originally attempted to pull someone over for a registration violation, but the car drove off on KY 44, then onto US 31W in Jefferson County before ending on KY 361.

Police said the suspect lost control of his vehicle and hit two police cruisers. One officer was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be fine.

Two suspects were taken to the hospital and later taken to Bullitt County Jail. Charges are pending.

WHAS11 will update this story with more information when it is received.

