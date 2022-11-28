Suspect on the run after police chase and crash in Clarksville

Police said the scene unfolded after a reported assault and stab threat in the 1500 block of Byron Drive Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Clarksville are looking for a man they said assaulted a woman and led officers on a chase.

Clarksville Police said the incident happened Nov. 26 just before 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of Byron Drive following reports of a man assaulting a woman and threatening to stab her.

The suspect vehicle involved in the incident left the area but was spotted by an officer heading down Greentree Boulevard.

Police tried to initiate a traffic stop and said the vehicle slowed down but continued to head southbound. The allege the driver failed to yield, increasing his speed and making multiple unsafe lane changes.

As he approached Greentree Boulevard and Lewis and Clark Parkway, he attempted to pass cars waiting at the red light but hit two of them causing the front wheel to come off his vehicle.

The man made a left turn on Lewis and Clark Parkway before stopping in front of Carriage Ford. Officers tried to make another stop but said the driver got out of the vehicle running through the lot of Carriage Ford, continuing through the Home Depot lot.

Before losing sight of the man, officers said he threw a white plastic bag which contained about 200 grams of suspected meth.

They did not give a name of the suspect but said the investigation was “open and ongoing” and expect charges to be filed with the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.

