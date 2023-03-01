Police: Two Bardstown schools briefly placed on lockdown following threat

At approximately 2:15, Bardstown Middle School and Bardstown High School were placed on a soft lockdown due to a call that came into local dispatch about a potential threat to students from an unnamed and unknown individual. BSC School Resource Office Andrew Riley and the Bardstown Police Department responded to the call and at this time have not discovered any credibility to the threat. The authorities have given clearance to proceed with primary and elementary dismissal. We will maintain a police presence through all school dismissals . There may be some delay for students that ride busses due to a delayed start of dismissal.