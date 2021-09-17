Police make arrest in LaGrange Road homicide

According to an LMPD spokesperson, Kevin Thompson turned himself in earlier this week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on LaGrange Road last month.

Police said Thompson shot, killed, and robbed Kyle Elzy at a car wash at LaGrange road and Whipps Mill, on August 14.

According to court documents, the two had no relationship.

Thompson is charged with murder and robbery. He's expected to appear in court Sept. 18.

