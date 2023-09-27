Police arrest second suspect in fatal double shooting at Radcliff Waffle House

Darien McGary was charged with complicity to murder and complicity to robbery.

RADCLIFF, Ky. — Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a July shooting at a Kentucky Waffle House that left two men dead.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Darien McGary is accused of helping in the deaths of Shane Estrada, 18, and Carlos Bello, 30.

On Wednesday, officials said he is facing charges for complicity to murder and complicity to robbery.

According to arrest records, Radcliff Police responded to the double shooting at the Waffle House in the 100 block of South Dixie Boulevard just before 3:30 a.m. on July 22.

Police said they noticed on video/audio surveillance that fellow suspect Rodshad Bowser-Highsmith, 33, was engaged in a conversation with someone about taking firearm from one of the victims.

About 20 minutes later, police said, Bowser-Highsmith “assisted with the plan” to take the firearm and in the process Estrada and Bello were shot and killed.

Bowser-Highsmith was charged with two counts of murder and robbery.

He’s currently being held on a $500,000 bond at the Hardin County Detention Center.

McGary's next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3 at 1:15 p.m.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

If you'd like to show your support to Estrada, please click here for his GoFundMe.

If you'd like to show your support to Bello, please click here for his GoFundMe.

