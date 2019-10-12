OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky.- Oldham County Police have arrested a man in connection to the Thanksgiving robbery at the Prospect Thornton's that killed one of the gas station clerks.

Police arrested Terry Larue, 55, Monday evening after receiving tips that identified Larue as one of the two suspects involved in the robbery. Oldham County Police said its officers worked with LMPD's Mobile 9th Division, which found Larue on Crums Lane in Shively.

Working at Springdale Automotive on Highway 42 in Prospect, Scott Haines is no stranger to Thornton's gas station next door and he was no stranger to Ralph Shain, who worked as a clerk at the store.

"He was actually up by the Thornton's by my house by Forest Springs. I used to go up there and see him and I walked over here one day and I said, 'What are you doing here?' He said, 'Oh, they moved me over here,'" Haines said. "Guess he'd been over here a year and a half. Always real nice, jovial fellow. Always had a smile on his face."

According to Oldham County Police, two men robbed Thornton's convenience store on Thanksgiving evening, stealing cigarettes. Police said Shain ran out to try and stop the men and was then hit when they drove their van into him, severely injuring him. Shain later died from his injuries.

"I still can't believe it's all over a carton of cigarettes too," Haines said. "That's just unbelievable."

Oldham County Police believe Larue was the driver. Major Neil Johnson said Larue had not given a statement after his arrest Monday evening and has not identified the other suspect.

"We will run down every lead so if you have information you think will be important, even if you think it's insignificant, call because it may tie in with something else and it may help us," Johnson said.

Larue has a criminal history. In Kentucky, he has been arrested for felonies and misdemeanors more than 50 times dating back to 1990 with the charges ranging from assault to theft and burglary.

In this case, Larue is being charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident without rendering assistance. Johnson said the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office could also add or change charges.

"An arrest in this situation is not going to bring anyone back. It does not change that," he said. "However it maybe gives the family a little more peace or at least a sense of justice."

"Hopefully his family can get some closure out of it," Haines said. "I know if I was in that position with family, I would definitely want an arrest to be made."

Larue is being held on bond for $1 million cash. He was transported to Oldham County on December 9 and is scheduled to be arraigned on December 11 at 1 p.m. in Oldham County District County.

The investigation of this crime and the search for the second individual involved is continuing.

