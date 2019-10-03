LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police have arrested a man who they said stabbed another man during a physical altercation on Bardstown Road on March 10.

Officials with Metro Police said West Buechel Police contacted their Homicide Unit for assistance regarding the assault around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to witnesses, two men got into a fight near the Bashford Manor Walmart around 2:05 p.m., resulting in one of them being stabbed in the head.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Leony Alvarez-Carrion, got into a fight with the other man and had to be separated. Each of them had returned to their vehicles, according to the police report, when Alvarez-Carrion got a knife from his lunch bag and ran to stab the other man.

The victim was transported to University Hospital in critical condition. That victim's identity is not yet known.

The police report states, the men work together and "have a history of confrontations."

Police said the suspect fled the scene and was located on later on Sunday.

Alvarez-Carrion is charged with assault in the first degree.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.